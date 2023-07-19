Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

