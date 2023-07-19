Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
