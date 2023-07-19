Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

