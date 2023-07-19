Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 127,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

