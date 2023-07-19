Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
HIX stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
