Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,672,748 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 189,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.