Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser
In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
