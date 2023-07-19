WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.19 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $15.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00309975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003364 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

