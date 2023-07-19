Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 326,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,001. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

