Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Buys 323 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 897,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

