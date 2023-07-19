Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Buys 536 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. 5,303,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

