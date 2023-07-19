Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

