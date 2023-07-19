WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Hits $59.21 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.35 million and approximately $59.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002798 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02324313 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $67.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

