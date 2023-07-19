Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xerox by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

