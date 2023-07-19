XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 39,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

XPeng Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 180.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

