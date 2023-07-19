XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 39,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
XPeng Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:XPEV opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of XPeng
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 180.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XPeng
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.