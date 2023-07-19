ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

