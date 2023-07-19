ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 3,303,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,247,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

