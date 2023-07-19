Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,776. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.