Zoetis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of ZTS opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 215.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

