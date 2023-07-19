Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

