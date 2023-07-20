10,577 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $91.92 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup cut their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

