10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.13% of 10x Genomics worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,504. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

