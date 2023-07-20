14,396 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 384,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,447. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

