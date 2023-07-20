15,800 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Acquired by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NEOG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 118,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,180. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.00 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

