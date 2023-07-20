2,036 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
