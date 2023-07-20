21,198 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $37.45 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

