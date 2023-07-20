22,046 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $387.09. 180,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,103. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.03.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

