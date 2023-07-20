2,325 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,325 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

