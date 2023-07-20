250,270 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,229,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Coupang by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 167,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 82,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coupang by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 809,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Coupang Stock Down 1.8 %

CPNG stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.