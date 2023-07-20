2,616 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

