2,859 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $500.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $508.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

