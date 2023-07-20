28,846 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,374,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,150,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 527,063 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

SUM opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

