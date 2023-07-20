3,242 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

