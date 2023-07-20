3,470 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,355,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

