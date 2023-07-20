4,108 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 418,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AVEM stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

