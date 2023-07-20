4,130 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

