4,750 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

