4,809 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $14,508,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $321.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.57. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.44 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

