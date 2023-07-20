5,638 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPD opened at $45.12 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

