57,500 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

