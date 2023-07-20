5,860 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PEP stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

