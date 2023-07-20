595 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $398.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

