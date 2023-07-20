6,075 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

