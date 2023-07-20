6,126 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.78.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $229.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

