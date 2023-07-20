6,382 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Medpace accounts for about 0.8% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $248.43 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

