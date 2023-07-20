64,248 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,887,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 71,423 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

