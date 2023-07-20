7,620 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.22. 1,904,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.