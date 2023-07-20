8,123 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

GE stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.69. 1,272,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.