888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.58

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.58 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). 888 shares last traded at GBX 101.70 ($1.33), with a volume of 6,460,701 shares changing hands.

888 has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.90) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 101 ($1.32) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £449.26 million, a P/E ratio of -334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.76.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

