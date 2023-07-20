9,307 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,424,295 shares of company stock valued at $299,991,637 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Argus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

Airbnb Profile



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

