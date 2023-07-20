9,750 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SHYG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 125,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

