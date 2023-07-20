A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Handelsbanken started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

